Court hearing held for Trails End Drive murder suspects

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard’s home on Lincoln Boulevard went from being run-down and unlivable to brand new.
One Port Charlotte woman was skeptical of her student loan consolidation and potential forgiveness but an email over the weekend changed her life.
An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America.
Police have arrested a man who threatened to stab two 7-Eleven gas station employees with a knife.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006
The popular local eatery reopened May 7 after being temporarily closed since a woman drove a Toyota Rav4 SUV into the side of the restaurant on the morning of May 3.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The judge made the hearing quick, saying both Everett Harper and Kelly Schiano will see a judge on June 11 for a case management conference.
The murders happened back in January.
Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper are two suspects in the murder case of Anthony Galeotti and Mario Schiano. A third suspect, Justin Casagranda, was arrested back in February.
According to Charlotte County deputies, Casagranda was hired to pull the trigger that killed the two men on Trails End Drive.
Kelly Schiano told investigators there was a large debt that she and Galeotti were trying to keep hidden from Mario.
Schiano said she thought it was just going to be a robbery and no one would get shot.
WINK News did not see Everett Harper or Kelly Schiano in the courtroom.