Court hearing held for Trails End Drive murder suspects

Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.

The judge made the hearing quick, saying both Everett Harper and Kelly Schiano will see a judge on June 11 for a case management conference.

The murders happened back in January.

Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper are two suspects in the murder case of Anthony Galeotti and Mario Schiano. A third suspect, Justin Casagranda, was arrested back in February.

According to Charlotte County deputies, Casagranda was hired to pull the trigger that killed the two men on Trails End Drive.

Kelly Schiano told investigators there was a large debt that she and Galeotti were trying to keep hidden from Mario.

Schiano said she thought it was just going to be a robbery and no one would get shot.

WINK News did not see Everett Harper or Kelly Schiano in the courtroom.

