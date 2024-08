Credit: WINK News

Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson is set to appear in court for his sentencing, facing the death penalty following the jury recommendation.

Wilson is set to face his sentencing after being convicted in 2024 for the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral.

Wilson’s father, Steven Testasecca, played a crucial role in convicting his son. He shared his fears and experience on the YouTube channel ‘Lockdown 23 and 1.’

Testasecca worried that his son’s anger toward women would lead him to his actions in 2019.

“He said he just walked in there, got on top of her, and choked her to death. I said, ‘Why son?’ he said, ‘Dad, I don’t know. I just wanted to do it,” said Testasecca.

After Wilson confessed to the murders, Testasecca felt the need to help the victim’s families receive the justice that they deserved.

“I said, ‘Son, the excitement that I heard in your voice on the phone scared me. Because I knew that if you got away with this and got out of this area, you would do it again’, said Testasecca. “He looked at me for a minute, and he said, ‘You know me so well,’ and I said, ‘What does that mean?’ and he said ‘You’re exactly right.'”

According to Newsweek, Naples Neurologist Dr. Mark Rubino will testify for the defense at Wilson’s Spencer hearing.

Newsweek reports Rubino claims the tests following Wilson’s MRI scans done last week have indicated brain trauma.

The Spencer hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wilson’s sentencing is set to begin at 2 p.m.