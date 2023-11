Mark McKeown’s arrest photo courtesy Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

A man ran over his elderly father and dragged with his track, killing him, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

On Saturday, at around 8:36 p.m., deputies from the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) rushed to R Bar in Treasure Island. The reason: a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The victim, 86-year-old Thomas McKeown, was struck and dragged by a black pickup truck in the parking lot. The truck sped away before deputies arrived.

According to investigators, a black Dodge Ram parked just outside the bar when McKeown walked towards the truck, fell, and was run over by it, his body dragged across the lot. The truck then reversed, running over McKeown multiple times before fleeing.

The driver of the truck was identified as Mark McKeown, Thomas’s 61-year-old son. Mark was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Thomas McKeown was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities suspect impairment might have been a factor. The investigation remains ongoing.