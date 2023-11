The 19th annual St. Matthews House Turkey Drop is set to begin as Thanksgiving rapidly approaches.

Volunteers of the event gather to package thousands of turkeys to be given out throughout the community.

Boxes are filled with donated turkeys and various Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts.

Ben Bridges, the Vice President of Programs at St. Matthews House remarks how generous the community has been.

“Over just the last three months, we alone, through St. Matthews House, have served over 50,000 families through our mobile food pantries,” said Bridges. “We know those families not only need food to provide for their families daily but certainly during the holidays, we want to enrich that celebration, that relationship, that experience around the dinner table.”

After packing boxes, volunteers will deliver the turkey dinners to local families in need this holiday season.

The packing event is set to begin at 9 a.m., Monday.

While St. Matthews House is no longer in need of volunteers for the turkey packing event, the charity is still accepting turkey and Thanksgiving meal essentials.

Donations can be delivered to St. Matthews House, located at the First Naples Church on Orange Blossom Drive.