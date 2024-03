St. Matthew’s House. CREDIT: WINK News

Due to the heavy rainfall throughout Southwest Florida Friday, St. Matthew’s House will open two emergency shelters to the public.

The Campbell Lodge is located at 2001 Airport Road in Naples, and the Immokalee Friendship Lodge is located at 602 West Main Street in Immokalee.

The shelters will be open from 8 p.m. on Friday into Saturday.

The shelters are open to the public.