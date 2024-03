Rain continues to fall on Marco Island during Potential Tropical System One.

As heavy rainfall hits parts of Southwest Florida, Marco Island is no exception. That’s why city officials are urging residents to take precautions against potential flooding.

WINK News drove around and didn’t seen any major flooding yet, but fire chief Chris Byrne wants residents to be prepared.

He said crews have been working on clearing out drains across the city, and should be ready to sustain whatever comes our way. He also wants to remind people it’s best to stay off the roads, and don’t drive in standing water.

WINK NEWS spoke with Pam and Ron Spering who live on Marco Island. We asked them how they prepare for potential flooding situations like this, and they said by praying, and hoping for the best.

They both agreed, it hasn’t rained like this in a while, so they’ve been indoors today,

And since the couple loves christmas, ron has spent the day in the garage restoring a few horse drawn sleighs.

“We haven’t had rain recently. So, it’s a nice change and you get a chance to play in the garage, finishing up on projects and things like that,” said Ron.

“I believe it’s a movie night tonight,” added Pam. “Which will probably be pretty crowded in Marco, but something to do.”

According to the WINK Weather Authority, Marco has had 1.27 inches of rain so far today, and they’re expected to see more tonight. After the rain, you can help to facilitate drainage by removing debris from inlet structures near homes and other buildings.