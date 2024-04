A warm welcome back from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to their fans, who made their way back to Hammond Stadium for the team’s open house Tuesday night.

“This is our first open house that we’ve actually come to,” Marsha Sundman said. “So it’ll be kind of fun to see what the players look like. And how they’re going to act. Make sure the good ones are back.”

Fans got a good luck at the players, including top prospect Walker Jenkins, as they lined up to get autographs from their favorite players. They even got a chance to speak with them.

“It’ll be cool to say I saw him when he was young,” Rick Harshbarger said.

Fans also learned about what they can expect this season. Starting with the team as manager Brian Meyer addressed the fans.

“This is a learning league for them where it’s there first taste of affiliated baseball and playing 130 games,” Meyer said. “And dealing with everything that we deal with here. The daily schedules, the heat, the rain adjusting to really what it’s like to be a professional.”

Off the field, the team has plenty of family fun planned this season. From dusting off the Miracle jerseys on Thursdays to fireworks on Fridays, it’s all about affordable family fun for managing partner John Martin.

“You get a ticket to the game. You get to enjoy fun with your family that doesn’t necessarily involve your phone,” Martin said. “And you get to be together and watch the action on the field while you don’t have to take out a second mortgage for your evening out.”