Housing development geared toward older people opens in Naples

A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
The property is called Ekos Allegro, located on Hammock Road in Naples.
This development is huge for Collier County as it continues to find ways to combat its homeless population, which consists primarily of older people.
The property just opened its doors for leasing applicants last week and is already 86% leased. That number will get higher within the days ahead.
When you drive past Ekos Allegro along Hammock Road in Naples, you may think of it as a high-end luxury apartment complex.
Charles Gumucio is the Vice President of Asset Management. He said that the affordable housing is comparable to high-end homes in the area.
“It looks market-rate, it looks luxury,” said Gumucio. “It looks like any other typical property that you would see here in Naples or anywhere for a matter of fact, except it’s brand new and it’s affordable.”
A long-awaited project is now complete and affordable for those 62 and older. Gumuico, the vice president of asset management, along with other organizations, saw the need and provided a solution to combat the older homeless population in Collier County.
“A lot of times, seniors are forgotten,” said Gumucio. “Look at the storms that we’ve just had, a lot of people have lost their homes, and we’re very proud to be able to offer this living space to such an important demographic.”
A total of 160 units each comes with all-new appliances for each resident.
“We have brand new kitchens, wonderful, beautiful appliances, stainless steel,” said Gumuico. “There are options for washers and dryers inside of the units.”
The average rent ranges from $586 to over $1000, depending on their income.
Leida Rodriguez is with the Property of Ekos of Allegro. She said that the housing being provided is a necessity.
“Our seniors, they need places like this,” said Rodriguez. “Many stories that I can tell you that literally cry, people living in the car. Especially seniors and especially veterans.”
And one of those veterans is Lon Llucieer, who just moved into his brand-new home last week.
“It’s taken a long time,” said Lllucieer. “It’s been a mighty hard road with the hurricane and the rents going up. I didn’t think it was going to happen, because so much stuff, after a while, people just start to lose faith, but I believed it and I thought, ‘gee, everything paid off’.”
This was a long-awaited journey for Lucieer, who’s overcome a number of battles and, for the first time in a long time, now has a place to call home.