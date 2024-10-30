Housing development geared toward older people opens in Naples

A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.

The property is called Ekos Allegro, located on Hammock Road in Naples.

This development is huge for Collier County as it continues to find ways to combat its homeless population, which consists primarily of older people.

The property just opened its doors for leasing applicants last week and is already 86% leased. That number will get higher within the days ahead.

When you drive past Ekos Allegro along Hammock Road in Naples, you may think of it as a high-end luxury apartment complex.

Charles Gumucio is the Vice President of Asset Management. He said that the affordable housing is comparable to high-end homes in the area.

“It looks market-rate, it looks luxury,” said Gumucio. “It looks like any other typical property that you would see here in Naples or anywhere for a matter of fact, except it’s brand new and it’s affordable.”

A long-awaited project is now complete and affordable for those 62 and older. Gumuico, the vice president of asset management, along with other organizations, saw the need and provided a solution to combat the older homeless population in Collier County.

“A lot of times, seniors are forgotten,” said Gumucio. “Look at the storms that we’ve just had, a lot of people have lost their homes, and we’re very proud to be able to offer this living space to such an important demographic.”

A total of 160 units each comes with all-new appliances for each resident.

“We have brand new kitchens, wonderful, beautiful appliances, stainless steel,” said Gumuico. “There are options for washers and dryers inside of the units.”

The average rent ranges from $586 to over $1000, depending on their income.

Leida Rodriguez is with the Property of Ekos of Allegro. She said that the housing being provided is a necessity.

“Our seniors, they need places like this,” said Rodriguez. “Many stories that I can tell you that literally cry, people living in the car. Especially seniors and especially veterans.”

And one of those veterans is Lon Llucieer, who just moved into his brand-new home last week.

“It’s taken a long time,” said Lllucieer. “It’s been a mighty hard road with the hurricane and the rents going up. I didn’t think it was going to happen, because so much stuff, after a while, people just start to lose faith, but I believed it and I thought, ‘gee, everything paid off’.”

This was a long-awaited journey for Lucieer, who’s overcome a number of battles and, for the first time in a long time, now has a place to call home.

