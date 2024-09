NCH will host an open house on Tuesday to update the public on contract negotiations with Florida Blue. CREDIT: WINK News

With less than two weeks until the Sept. 30 deadline, NCH and Florida Blue still haven’t reached an agreement on contract negotiations.

To keep the community informed, NCH will host an open house on Tuesday to update the public and discuss these ongoing negotiations.

During this open house, representatives will address concerns regarding continuity of care for established patients with qualifying conditions and other potential changes that could impact patients with Florida Blue insurance.

NCH says this meeting will provide clarity and transparency, which patients have been hoping for since the contract negotiations started.

“Our goal is to protect our patients and ensure we can continue providing them with the care they need,” said Matthew Stacell, NCH’s Chief Performance Improvement Officer. “We’ve been trying to work with Florida Blue for months to reach a fair agreement, but with the Sept. 30 deadline approaching, time is running out before NCH may be forced out of network for Florida Blue members.”

NCH and Florida Blue have been going back and forth on contract negotiations for months and still haven’t reached an agreement.

The two sides have less than two weeks to get on the same page and reach a solution.

NCH’s most recent statement to WINK News says, “The system is seeking fair reimbursement from the insurance company to cover the rising cost of patient care and preserve local acccess to doctors and vital services for families across Southwest Florida.”

Florida Blue responded to that statement saying in part, “Florida Blue believes in value-based care that prioritizes keeping people healthy. If NCH chooses to leave our network, we’ll ensure a seamless transition to other high-quality providers in the area.”

With the September 30th deadline approaching, patients feel they’re stuck in the middle.

“Somehow, NCH and Florida Blue need to come to a resolution on this, so I don’t lose my NCH health coverage,” said Rich, a NCH patient and Florida Blue customer.

“We are the ones that are kind of trapped and tied to both of them,” said Marcel Ebersbach, another customer.

The open house is set to begin on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Telford Auditorium at the NCH Downtown Baker Hospital.

WINK News will bring you updates from the meeting.