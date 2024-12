The Blue Angels will finally return for the first time in over 12 years to next year’s Florida International Air Show at Punta Gorda Airport.

Blue Angel #7 Scott Laux believes, “It’s the ride of a lifetime.”

However, the prep that goes into the Florida International Air Show is no easy ride.

“All the Delta pilots, all told, they get about 120 training flights before we fly our first public demonstration. So they are putting in the work each and every day trying to get as precise of a demonstration as they can,” said Laux.

The show happens yearly but was canceled due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“No one was more disappointed than the team. Our team was to not have a show this year. We felt it was extremely important to concentrate more on relief efforts and our volunteers and what they had,” said the air show’s president, Denise Dull.

And visitors can expect more than what they’ve seen before.

“So we are building out more of an educational stem experience and family experience for folks to engage and keep them active while they’re here, and learn a little bit more about aviation, keep them entertained and things like that around the show layout, as well as get folks aware of the programs that are available here at the airport and our and our schools,” said Dull.

Dull also believes it is important to honor the big veteran population in Southwest Florida.

“We have a large veteran community population here with a lot of rich history in military, and we like to pair those things with our show and show just how proud we are of what goes on in our community,” said Dull.

And with training preparations underway, the Blue Angels are confident they’ll provide a great show.

“It’s it’s a little bit easier to fly when you’re less worried about the terrain, so that that helps the pilots be more precise, and it also helps the crowd get a better view of everything that’s going on,” said Laux.

The Florida International Air Show is scheduled for November of next year. For more information, visit the show’s website here.