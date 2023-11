Keodrick Dixon, 20, and Tra’von Thornton, 22 mugshots. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested two men for the armed robbery of two people.

According to FMPD, the robbery occurred at 394 Prospect Ave., on Monday, where the two victims were stopped by a red sedan with the two suspects inside.

The driver and the passenger approached the two victims, pulled a black handgun and threatened them to hand over their handbags, FMPD reported.

FMPD responded at around 5:48 p.m., where officers located a vehicle that matched the victim’s description. Police spotted the car at a traffic light at Woodside Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Police arrested Keodrick Dixon, 20, and Tra’von Thornton, 22, for robbery with a firearm.

The two men were transported to Lee County Jail.

If you have been a victim of a similar incident involving the two males pictured above, contact the FMPD at 239-321-7700 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One app.