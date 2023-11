A vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Lee County near Colonial Boulevard has cleared, but not before causing several hours of delays for motorists.

All lanes of traffic were closed on Tuesday morning near mile marker 135, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday, after a car crashed into a semi-truck.

The southbound lanes had to be fully shut down for rescuers and responders.

It wasn’t until around 8:20 a.m. that all lanes of traffic reopened.

Injuries remain unknown.