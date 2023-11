The Woodlands Assisted Care Facility in Cape Coral is being forced to close by 5 p.m., following the discovery of the disgusting living conditions within the assisted living facility.

The Cape Coral Police Department forced the facility to shut down operations following the discovery of bed bugs, dripping water pipes and sexual assault allegations.

The facility was described as a prison by the residents due to the deplorable condition of the building.

Beverly Ramsey, a resident of the facility had reported to the state of being sexually assaulted while living in the facility.

Ramsey’s daughter Arista had checked her mother into the facility a year and a half ago. Arista told WINK News that her mother would wear five shirt layers and seven pairs of pants to help protect her from attacks.

The Florida State Healthcare Administration filed the emergency suspension order on Friday to close the facility no later than Tuesday at 5 p.m.