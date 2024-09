Credit: WINK News

Though Hurricane Helene has passed Southwest Florida, the Category 4 storm has brought heavy rainfall to the area, causing significant flooding.

Streets were underwater, and residents were urged to stay indoors as water levels rose.

WINK News is continuing to monitor road closures as city officials announce them.

Lee County

All directions of Cleveland Avenue on US 41 closed are currently blocked due to a downed powerline.

At 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Cleveland Ave at Hill Ave reopened.

McGregor Boulevard is closed between Port Comfort Road and the Sanibel Toll Plaza.

At 7:15 a.m., on Friday, Cape Coral Parkway between the Cape Coral Bridge and Palm Tree Boulevard reopened. Drivers are advised to stay in the middle lane.

At 6:45 a.m. on Friday, the Calooshatchee Bridge reopened.

The Edison Bridge has reopened in both directions as of 3 p.m.

The Matlacha Bridge has reopened; however, Lee County deputies will remain on the scene as motorists pass through. Roadway crews are also assessing the area.

Fort Myers

Poinsettia Avenue and First Street

Westbound Palm Beach Boulevard at Seaboard Street

Park Ave and Second Street

All residential side streets of First Street

Evans Ave and Providence Street

West First Street from Monroe Street to Carson Street

Heitman Street from Main St to West First Street

Southbound ramp from Caloosahatchee Bridge onto West First Street

Bay/Hendry

Bay/Heitman

W First/Wilna

W First/Beau Rivage

Hendry/Edwards

Bay/Dean

W First/Clifford

Cypress Lane and East Riverside Drive

First Street/Fowler

Gasparilla Road toward Boca Grande were flooded Thursday night with water from high surf in the Gulf.

Fort Myers Beach

Roadway impassible on San Carlos Blvd toward Fort Myers Beach.

Deputies are present at San Carlos Blvd and Pine Ridge Road. Roadway assessments are forthcoming. The roadway is not deemed safe. An update will be provided during daylight.



Sanibel

According to the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District, water came over the wall at Blind Pass. The roadway is debris-filled but still passable.

Other areas on the island with noticeable flooding were Lighthouse Beach Park, Bailey Road, the intersection of Dixie Beach Road and Poinciana and Bowman’s Beach Road.

The Sanibel Causeway reopened both inland and outland sides at noon on Friday.

On-island travel is only allowed for emergency access only.

The Sanibel Fire and Rescue District has two high-water vehicles on the island to help respond to emergency calls.

Lehigh Acres

5300 block of 2nd St W between Marvin Ave and Norman Ave closed due to a powerline fire.

Charlotte County

The Interstate 75 northbound road exit ramp to Harbor View is closed due to flooding.

Charlotte County urges residents to stay off all roads due to flooding and widespread storm surge.

North Port

The City of North Port Public Works team is working to respond to reports of downed trees and broken street lights.

Punta Gorda

All roads in downtown Punta Gorda are closed.

The northbound and southbound U.S. 41 bridge over the Peace River reopened.

The storm drains in Chasteen Street are overflowing, and the water is reaching the grass, sidewalks, and driveways of homes.

There are signs on Chasteen Street that say “road closed” because the area is known to flood. Police are also out to ensure no one is out on the streets.

Beach Road in Englewood is closed from State Road 776 to the Charlotte-Sarasota county line due to flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The following roadways are currently impassable.

ALL roads on the east side of Olympia Ave.

Henry St. between Shreve St. and 41

To get to Olympia Avenue, motorists can instead take Virginia Ave. to Cooper St., turn onto Lavilla Rd., and turn left onto Elliot St. or Tabor Street.

The following roads are still flooded.

Berry St. between W. Retta Esplanade and W. Marion Ave.

Brown St. between E. Marion Ave. and E. Olympia Ave.

Chasteen St. between W. Olympia and W. Retta Esplanade

Chasteen St., Berry St., Dolly St., Gill St., Sullivan St. (between W. Retta Esplanade and W. Marion Ave.)

Dolly St. between W. Marion Ave. and W. Retta Esplanade

Dupont St. and E. Marion Ave.

E. Marion Ave. and Cooper St.

Gill St. between W. Retta Esplanade and W. Marion Ave.

McGregor St. and W. Olympia Ave.

MLK between E. Marion and E. Olympia

Nesbit St. (between E. Olympia and E. Marion, and E. Marion Ave. and Tamiami Trail)

Nesbit St. between E. Marion Ave. and Tamiami Trail

Nesbit St. between E. Olympia and E. Marion

Rio Villa Dr. at Almar Dr

Rio Villa Dr. at Vasco St

Sullivan St. between W. Retta Esplanade and W. Marion Ave.

Taylor St. between W. Retta Esplanade and W. Marion Ave.

W. Marion Ave. between Dolly St. and Maud St.

W. Marion Ave. between Tamiami Trail and Shreve St.

Wood St. between E. Marion Ave. and E. Olympia Ave.

Friday Update: The roadways remain closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Collier County

All roads west and south of US 41 are mostly impassable at this time.

Naples

Authorities are urging drivers to stay off the roads for their safety.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

San Marco Rd is closed from US 41 to ½ mile past Goodland Dr

Danford at Hamilton Ave

Palm Street at Jefferson Ave

Fredrick Street at US-41

Gordon Drive, Gulf Shore Blvd South, the local roadways around Tin City and the City Dock all have water over the roads.

The Naples Pier experienced heavy rains, strong wind gusts, and lightning, and 13th Avenue and surrounding streets were experiencing ankle-deep pooling.

Several areas of Collier County had roadway or higher flooding from storm surge related to Hurricane Helene.