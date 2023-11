The Fort Myers Police Union is protesting for more money for their officers causing a shortage of active-duty officers on the field.

911 operators are operating at 60% staffing, which means officers have to leave their current position to fill in the dispatcher gaps.

Due to the pay discrepancy, officers are leaving for other agencies. On average, the department pays more than $100,000 to hire, train and purchase equipment per new hire.

The police union has been in contract negotiations with the City of Fort Myers for nearly a year and a half.

The difference between what the union wants and what the city is offering is a difference of roughly $600,000.

The union is encouraging Fort Myers residents to contact the City Manager’s Office in support of the police union.

Union representatives will be at the Fort Myers City Hall at 8 a.m., Wednesday to discuss pay negotiations with the city.