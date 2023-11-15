Naked woman falls off restaurant roof in Fort Myers

A woman wearing no clothing fell from the roof of a Ginza Japanese restaurant in Fort Myers.

Last Friday, a woman appeared on the roof of the restaurant in Cleveland Avenue. According to one of the people who worked in the plaza, she wasn’t naked to start. Once police got to the scene, she started stripping off her clothes.

Then she landed on the asphalt.

Fort Myers Police and Fire were on scene. According to the police department, the woman was Baker Acted, meaning she was involuntarily institutionalized for examination. The procedure is often used when a person appears to be a threat to themselves or others due to mental illness or substance abuse.

WINK News reached out about the woman’s injuries and is awaiting a response.