CenturyLink gave WINK News a tour of some their Ian damage. (CREDIT: WINK News)

CenturyLink and Lumen are both experiencing an internet power outage in the Southwest Florida area.

Reports of the outages began at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

At around 10 a.m. there was also a spike in reports with Lumen, according to downdetector.com.

It is unclear how many are affected by the outages.

WINK News spoke with a customer service representative who stated that the estimated time window for internet services to resume will be between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.