The Lee County Electric Cooperative has reported power outages throughout the area due to the effects of Hurricane Helene.

In Northwest Cape Coral, 36 power outages have been reported.

In Sanibel/Captiva, 894 power outages have been reported.

In Pine Island, 112 power outages have been reported.

LCEC released a statement regarding the outages below:

“LCEC will continue to work throughout the storm. The Immokalee Payment Center will remain open for the remainder of the week. As bands of severe weather move through our service territory, members are encouraged to stay off the roadways and to watch weather reports for updates.”

The Florida Power and Light reported 2,450 outages in Collier County as of 8 p.m. on Friday.

In Charlotte County, around 2,310 outages have been reported.

In Lee County, around 2,330 outages have been reported.

