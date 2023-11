The only thing scarier than a Halloween haunted house is a heartless Halloween crime.

Homeowner John Walsh posted on social media Thursday, searching for help finding two stolen animatronics.

WINK News covered the haunted castle in Port Charlotte just before Halloween.

Walsh said thieves made off with a three-headed wolf and a 6-foot-tall clown. Both have his initials on the bottom.

