Christopher Gonzalez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after he was accused of crouching down in bushes of backyards through Pocatella Court in Cape Coral.

On Tuesday, an officer spotted 31-year-old Christopher Gonzalez in the backyard of a house on Pocatella Court. As officers went to approach Gonzalez, he jumped over the fence of the residence and fled.

While searching the area, officers found an open door. The door opened into a storage room inside the dwelling. Officers then found a shirt that Gonzalez was initially seen wearing.

Officers ultimately found Gonzalez in the backyard of a house on Pocatella Court. Gonzalez attempted to flee but was caught and detained.

An investigation revealed that Gonzalez was reported as trespassing with suspicious intentions on numerous properties in the area.

Gonzalez was previously arrested on Nov. 3 on several counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle.

Gonzalez is charged with trespassing a structure or conveyance, loitering and prowling and resisting an officer without violence.