The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler breaks down your day and weekend forecast:

A pleasant day with sun & clouds, near-average temperatures

There is a chance for a stray shower throughout the weekend, but overall, it is much drier

The next cold front comes around Thanksgiving, putting our highs in the upper 70s

Next Three Days:

Today: Sun and clouds this afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the low 80s. A stray shower is possible into the afternoon and evening, but overall, it is a drier weekend. It will be breezy along the coast with winds out of the NW 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy morning, seasonal day with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: A bit warmer, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. Sun and clouds throughout the day, with a chance for a stray shower.

Tropics:

North-Central Caribbean Sea and Southwestern Atlantic: A broad trough of low pressure, former Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, produces a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although the development of this system is no longer anticipated, areas of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, southern Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands throughout the day. These rains are likely to produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

* Formation chance through 48 hours – low, near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days – low, near 0 percent.

Get your full forecast, including the Thanksgiving holiday, here.