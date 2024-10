Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain and storms throughout this Tuesday afternoon and into your evening commute.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the afternoon, spotty showers will begin to appear along the coast. Isolated showers and storms are to be expected throughout the afternoon and into your evening commute.”

Tuesday

Scattered rain and storms return to Southwest Florida for your Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While lunchtime plans will be dry, the rain and storms we see will develop throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be warm once again and in the lower 90s.

Wednesday

A few showers will be possible along the coast Wednesday morning with scattered storms arriving in the afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms will be off and on in the afternoon and the evening.

Highs will be a touch cooler and in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday

Humid conditions continue for Thursday morning with scattered rain and storms returning for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain at and above normal with highs in the lower 90s.

The Weather Authority is keeping an eye on a lot of activity in the tropics.

Hurricane Kirk is in the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.

There are two other areas of interest, with one offshore of Africa and the other in the Western Caribbean.

Despite all of that activity, WINK News Weather Authority Meteorologists are more focused on the disturbance that could develop in the Western Caribbean over the next seven days.

An area of disorganized showers and storms associated with a broad area of low pressure is currently centered in the Western Caribbean.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form while the system moves generally northwestward and enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Models continue to keep this system’s development on the weaker side. Thanks to the increase in tropical moisture this weekend and into early next week, heavy rain looks to have an impact.

According to Maloch, “While there are still inconsistencies within the models, the growing trend for a weaker system is thanks to an increase in wind shear that will be moving into the Northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week. While wind shear will keep the system weak and maybe not even allow it to develop at all, signs are showing we could be in for a lot of rain late in the weekend through early next week.”

The Weather Authority Meteorologists will watch this trend closely and let you know of any impacts on TV on WINK News.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.