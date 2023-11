With inflation and some still recovering from Hurricane Ian, it’s been difficult for many to truly celebrate the holidays.

Pendas Law Firm made sure on Sunday many Southwest Florida residents could go home to their families and enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey together as hundreds of people lined up for their 15th annual turkey giveaway.

Families waited hours to take home a turkey for Thanksgiving. Over 400 turkeys were given in Fort Myers in just one hour, and 2,200 turkeys statewide.

“The community has always supported us throughout the entire state of Florida. I think this is something that, quite honestly, we feel like it’s an obligation that we turn around and help them just as much as they’ve supported us throughout the years,” said Lou Pendas, CEO of Pendas Law Firm.