Winning lottery ticket. CREDIT: Florida lottery

A Maryland man has won $1 million from a lottery ticket he bought at a Naples Publix.

Florida Lottery announced that Collin Reed, 39, of Baltimore, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 7101 Radio Road in Naples.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.