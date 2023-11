Cancer death rates are trending down across the country, but there’s a discrepancy: the trend is much higher in rural populations than in urban ones.

A hospital in Tampa is challenging us to do something about it. They’re challenging us to develop new and creative ways to address the significant need for cancer care in rural communities.

There’s even a $50,000 grand prize.

Here’s how it works: the winning solution can come in the form of care navigation, improved treatment techniques, early detection methods, and creative ways to deliver care.

This challenge is open to anyone. If you have ideas, they want to hear them, no matter your age or background.

The application period is open right now and will run until January 20.

The winner will be announced in February.

When asked about this creative way to tackle cancer, the president and CEO of Tampa General said, “We must disrupt the status quo of healthcare delivery and incentivize innovation to improve the quality of care in measurable, sustainable and reproducible ways.”

