Some believe the entrance to the Home Depot in Punta Gorda on Burnt Store Road turns into a traffic nightmare that causes some people to use back roads, which creates problems for people in these neighborhoods.

Now, there may be a solution.

The solution is getting a traffic signal on Burnt Store Road in front of the Home Depot.

The goal is to reduce the amount of traffic driving through the Burnt Store Isles neighborhood.

WINK News spoke with several people who said they want a traffic light now.

If you live near or shop at the Burnt Store Isles commercial center in Punta Gorda, you know driving can be a bit challenging, and to make things worse, drivers use roads in the Burnt Store Isles neighborhood as a detour, and for people who live there, it can be frustrating.

WINK asked neighbor Connie Smith what it is like living along these roads.

“It’s definitely busy,” Smith said. “We have cops tagging people. We put signs up that say 25 miles an hour. They slow down but after a while, speed up again.”

The City of Punta Gorda requested that Charlotte County conduct a signal warrant study on Burnt Store Road at Home Depot.

The study showed it met three of the requirements.

The Punta Gorda City Council voted. They said the change should help keep traffic flowing on Tamiami Trail and keep unwanted traffic out of the neighborhood.

It will cost just over $1.1 million.