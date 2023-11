Are you all set for the big day, or are you having one last turkey dash-and-bash? WINK News spoke to last-minute shoppers to see how big of a crowd they faced for Thanksgiving.

“There was a lot of things that you weren’t able to get anymore. There was a lot of things that were not stocked on the shelves and just a lot more lines,” said Renee Scaravalle.

But this year, Southwest Florida shoppers were shocked to find —

“Not too many people. Guess I’m one of the few that goes last minute, which has been my life story,” said Abidin Doncic.

No mad dash. No long lines. No shopping cart bumper car matches.

“20 minutes in and out,” Scaravalle said. “I thought it was gonna be worse.”

And the shelves? Fully stocked.

So what did shoppers get?

“Oh I don’t know. Some utensils for making food? Apparently, the ones we have weren’t good enough,” said Doncic.

“We’ve got our like, for the homemade mashed potatoes. Mushrooms for the stuffing. Yeah, red lobster cheddar biscuits because we’re not making homemade bread this year,” said Scarvalle.

Shoppers hope the calm lingers through Black Friday.