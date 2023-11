Thanksgiving travel can create many concerns, one being the heavy influx of airplane passengers causing a severe lack of parking.

Remote parking at Southwest Florida International Airport is filled as the airport warns travelers of limited parking.

RSW is no longer taking parking reservations; however, there are some spots open in the long-term parking lot.

Reports of possible weather interference can also alter plans as possible storms on the east coast are forecasted for Thanksgiving travelers.

The Federal Aviation Administration forecasted that the day before Thanksgiving will be the busiest day for travel this week with over 49,000 flights scheduled for Nov. 22.

Here are some tips to help alleviate travel concerns: