A bus that took people from one of our most popular Naples grocery stores to the U.S. Capitol a day before the January 6 riots could lead to the next wave of arrests by federal agents.

Here on WINK, we brought it to you as breaking news: 56-year-old Lin Marie Carey of Naples was wanted on felony charges for her role in the January 6 insurrection.

The Department of Justice says you can see her inside the Capitol that day wearing scuba goggles while she went live on Facebook.

The report from the DOJ says Carey and nearly 100 others took a bus from Seed to Table in North Naples just one day before the riot.

Should the other people who were on that bus be worried after this arrest?

One legal expert said if they did something similar, and there’s video evidence, then yes, going to Washington on a bus is no crime, but entering the Capitol after rioters broke their way in probably is.

The DOJ says screen captures show Carey inside the Capitol on January 6.

According to court documents, even though she called it a peaceful protest, she knowingly entered a restricted building, and she did so after fellow rioters broke the glass of the building to get inside.

Alfie Oakes sponsored the bus trip Carey took to D.C. He said he believes there wasn’t much wrong with what Carey did.

“She never touched anyone; maybe a trespassing, maybe a $50 fine, something like that,” Oakes said.

Criminal defense attorney Jill Prenger said the evidence Carey posted on her own social media played a big role in her arrest.

“They were able to place her at the scene at the time of the insurrection,” Prenger said.

Prenger said anyone else who rode with Carey and is seen on video could potentially face charges, too.

Oakes said he did not know most of the people on the bus. He shared a video from where he was, and this is what he thinks about her actions that day.

“She was ushered in by officers. I was there watching officers usher people in. It didn’t feel to her that she was going in anywhere restricted. She is an older woman there with her church friends. She didn’t want to cause any harm,” Oakes said.

Oakes said he never saw Carey’s Facebook posts, but court documents indicate her Facebook Live is an important piece of evidence against her.

When we reached out to Carey, she told us, simply: “No comment.”