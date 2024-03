The Department of Justice says a Naples woman got on a bus at Seed to Table and went straight to the January 6 insurrection.

The feds say 56-year-old Lin Carey stormed the capitol wearing scuba goggles and live-streamed it all on Facebook.

They say she yelled about China overtaking the U.S. government and demanded to talk to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mike Pence.

Carey is facing felony charges.