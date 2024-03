The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore is sending shockwaves around the country, causing even us here in Southwest Florida to feel its economic impacts.

Supply chain issues that have gotten better could get worse.

With the bridge collapse and the shutdown of the Port of Baltimore, ships delivering what you need won’t be getting through any time soon.

FGCU supply chain management professor Doctor Piyush Shah said the Port of Baltimore is one of the largest ports importing cars and trucks in the country, bringing in 850,000 last year.

“I see a number one impact happening in the automobile market, especially the imports and the imports coming from Europe especially for the next two or three months,” Shah said.

This means car shortages and price hikes could move into the fast lane. Right now, there are no estimates of when the Port of Baltimore will reopen.

If you were planning on getting a European car in the next couple of months, Shah said to wait.

We could see an influx of those cars in a few months and prices might go down some.