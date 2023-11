Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and football. For two families, family and football are the highlights. At First Baptist, head coach Billy Sparacio and his son and running back Sam are going for their second straight state championship. At Bishop Verot, head coach Richie Rode is trying to get the Vikings back to the state semifinals and beyond with his son, Justin, starting at safety.

First Baptist

When running back Sam Sparacio gets the ball in the redzone, you know he’s heading to the endzone. Once he gets there, cue the celebration with his teammates. When he makes his way to the sideline, his coach and dad Billy is among the first to give him a high-five.

“Players usually after the game get to see their parents but it’s cool for me because during the game I get to celebrate with my dad,” Sam Sparacio said.

Those celebrations were put on hold in the first game of the season when Sam suffered a high ankle sprain.

“When your players that are not your son and don’t live with you get hurt, then you’re not with them maybe 24/7,” Billy said. “So you kind of don’t know that they’re feeling sad. With him, it was tough. But I’ll tell you man that was one of the most impressive things that I saw in Sam. He was relentless about his rehab.”

Sam missed four games. When he returned, it was like he never left.

When the game is over, the Sparacios try to leave football at the door, but sometimes it makes its way home.

“Most of the time I get on him as most dads do with their teenagers looking at the phone, he’s looking at football stuff you know,” Billy said. “Whether it be college guys or pro guys you know different things like that.”

Sam watched his dad coach his older siblings. Now, it’s his turn. He cherishes every moment and loves being the coach’s son.

“It’s a lot of weight on your shoulders but it’s good,” Sam said. “You need that. I like being a coach’s kid.”

Bishop Verot

Justin Rode knows what it means to be a coach’s kid. From Pop Warner to Bishop Verot High School, Justin’s dad, Richie, is there on the sidelines.

“Here I just think of him as a coach not as a family member,” Justin said. “And then when we go home, it kind of switches.”

It was at home where Richie saw his son’s fascination of football begin and grow.

“He sat with me on the couch for years and just talked about the game and loved the game,” Richie said. “To see him kind of use that on the field has been special.”

When Justin takes the field on Friday nights, he does so as a starting safety. A position not given, but earned.

“Last year I was behind some seniors,” Justin explained. “I was just learning in the weight room getting bigger. You know just getting ready.”

“The biggest concern as a coach’s kid is you want to make them earn it,” Richie said. “You know they need to earn their keep. They need to earn their respect. You know he’s not getting any free passes if anything we make it harder on him. You know and it’s good that he’s earned that. I think he’s earned the respect of his friends and the fans.”

For players and coaches, the football season requires a lot of hours. It’s not easy. But having your family on the field with you, makes it truly special.

“The grind isn’t me leaving my family anymore,” Richie detailed. “I don’t leave the house and say goodbye and go to work anymore. I get to do it with him. So in some degree it’s almost like we’re working together to try and accomplish a goal.”

“It’s that coach and dad together,” Justin said. “You know after a win just embracing, it’s special.”