A soup kitchen needs help moving food after one of the freezers at the Community Cooperative in Fort Myers died.

The freezer is filled with thousands of pounds of Thanksgiving food, and they need to move it all out.

The soup kitchen said the condenser was failing. They found that out at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and are in need of volunteers starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson has volunteered at the local soup kitchen every year since becoming elected.

Anderson said he is thankful for what he and his family has and is well aware of the issues the community faces.

“This is my way of giving that little extra back to hopefully make this a better community,” said Anderson.