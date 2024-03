If you shop at either Trader Joe’s in Southwest Florida – Fort Myers or North Naples – check your freezer.

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation recalled more than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products may be contaminated with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

The dumplings were produced on December 7, 2023.

6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.

The products have the establishment number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Sold at Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The USDA report stated the problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

You can also contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.