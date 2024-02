U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is announcing that the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as they potentially have been exposed to Listeria.

The cotija cheese that was used to produce the products was manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. on Feb. 5.

Trader Joe’s recalled the following products:

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elder adults or people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals could experience the following symptoms:

high fever

severe headache

stiffness

nausea

abdominal pain

diarrhea

Listeria can also cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA is not reporting any illnesses to date from these products.

If you purchased any of these food items, you should discard them or return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

You can also contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817.

The CDC has mentioned other supermarkets affected by the FDA recall, including Whole Foods. To see that comprehensive list, click here.