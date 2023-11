SWFL Crime Stoppers interviews Marcus Hood’s family (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

This weekend marks seven years since a man was gunned down in Lee County, his murder still left unsolved.

Sunday, Nov. 26, is the anniversary of Marcus Hood’s murder in 2016. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers interviewed his family.

According to deputies, Hood was shot multiple times near the Gulf Coast Town Center. Hood was out with friends early that morning when shots rang out. Three people were hit, but Hood was the only one to pass away.

“I just want to know why. Who gave them the right to take my son’s life? If you thought he did anything, if he harmed you or disrespected you in any kind of way, why you just plotted to kill him,” said Hood’s mother.

“We understand that sometimes witnesses or people in the know are reluctant to come forward in the days, weeks or even months after a homicide,” said SWFL Crime Stoppers, “But it’s now been seven years since Marcus was killed. His family deserves answers and to see justice served. It’s never too late to step up and do the right thing.”

If you have any information about Marcus Hood’s death, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of $3,000.