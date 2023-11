Alicia Rosales (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman who violated probation, possessing a controlled substance and grand theft.

Alicia Rosales is wanted in Lee County for the above crimes listed, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.