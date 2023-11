A record breaking crowd of 4,257 people flocked into Hertz Arena Saturday night to witness greatness in person. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is a superstar in the sport of women’s college basketball. And, as she normally does, Clark put on a show for those in attendance for the semifinal matchup against Florida Gulf Coast. Wherever Clark and the Hawkeyes take the floor, it’s an event.

“Really wherever we go and travel there’s always a lot of fans,” Clark said. “It’s cool to see everybody in Iowa gear or have signs or posters and get so excited about our team.”

The Gateway High School Girl’s Basketball team was in attendance to learn from the best.

“I just wanted them to see how she moves how she shoots how hard she works on the court,” Gateway Girl’s Basketball coach Robert Giles said. “And I just wanted that to resonate over to them. Let them know what it takes to play at a really really high level.”

The FGCU Eagles saw that talent up close as Clark led the Hawkeyes with 21 points. FGCU head coach Karl Smesko recognizes the power star players have on the sport.

“You see the turnout tonight,” Smesko explained. “And people waiting for autographs and things like that. The women’s game is fantastic. It’s in great shape. But I’m just glad everyone came out here and see it.”

You look around the arena Saturday, it’s evident that Clark has elevated the sport’s popularity and inspired many.

“[My daughter]’s playing middle school basketball this year,” Stacey Stewart said. “We wanted to see quality basketball. And there’s no better time to go see the best player in the country.”

“Even our grandson likes watching girls basketball,” Cece Groh explained.

“I feel like I am only 21 years old it’s sometimes hard for sometimes hard for me to wrap my head around it,” Clark reflected. “You just try to soak it in as much as you can. But also you’re still playing a game trying to be as focused as possible. So finding a balance of both but its nothing any of us take for granted.”

Iowa beat FGCU 100-62 to advance to the Gulf Coast Showcase championship game.