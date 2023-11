Photo by freestocks.org on Pexels.com

Have you updated your phone recently, iPhone users? You may want to check your settings for a new feature that will share your personal contact information with a phone close to you.

Apple’s latest iOS 17.1 update introduces “NameDrop,” which allows users to quickly share contact information with a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch. Beta users have had access to the sharing feature for the past six months.

The Punta Gorda Police Department brought attention to the new feature on Facebook, saying that NameDrop defaulted to ON once the update is complete on some phones.

If NameDrop appears on your iPhone, Apple says on its website, “Choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s, or to only receive the other person’s. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other or lock your iPhone before the NameDrop transfer completes.”