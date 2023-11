A barbershop employee was attacked with a pocket knife and a pool stick while on the job.

Surveillance video captured the entire terrifying attack at HQ Men’s Haircuts in South Fort Myers.

The owner said her employee, the victim of this assault, said the man who attacked him said “Remember what I tell you?” right before he jumped him.

The victim, Sal, also said that the suspect yelled “you’re dead” during the attack.

“Saw Sal running out the front door. Somebody had come in and attacked him,” said Nicolette Losh, owner of the salon, “so I go into the cameras and checked everything, and it was pretty violent.”

Losh said her employee, Sal, was just closing up the shop and counting money when he was attacked.

Her other employee, Aly Landreth, was just leaving when it happened.

“And that’s when I ran up to him, and I was like, ‘Are you OK?’ and he was bleeding from the mouth, and he had like a gash on his neck,” Landreth said.

Sal made a video with captions of the attack.

It’s hard to watch as Sal fends off his much larger attacker. In the video, the attacker is seen beating him with a pool stick and stabbing him in the neck, but Sal doesn’t give up.

“Sal is a G because he took the attacker’s knife-like blade first in his hand and attacked him with his own knife,” Landreth said.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Duncan Ray Greggersen for the attack.

Losh said Sal is recovering at home, and she’s thankful he’s OK.

“We are very grateful that he is still with us that, you know, the injuries were mostly superficial. I know mentally, there’s probably a lot of injuries going on, but, you know, just thank you for everything that he did,” Losh said.

LCSO said that Greggersen is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a weapon and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

At this time, he remains in custody.