Expressing gratitude toward the people we care about most can help not only the recipient, but it can also help the person delivering the thankful sentiment.

Teaching our children how to show gratitude can help them improve their mental health.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Jaqueline Hidalgo, a licensed Clinical Psychologist at Lee Health to discuss how gratitude affects our health while helping children practice expressing gratitude.

Watch the full interview above.