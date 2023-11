With shoppers going to stores in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, how are those in Southwest Florida protected?

The recommendations remain standard, such as staying aware of your surroundings and where the nearest exits are.

It’s the busiest shopping season of the year, with buyers flocking to stores to snag discounted holiday gifts for loved ones.

“I didn’t buy any Christmas presents. It’s all for myself,” said shopper Lisa Copp.

While you could guarantee a good deal by shopping over the weekend at Coastland Center, you couldn’t guarantee your safety. The Naples Police Department says a verbal altercation outside Old Navy turned physical, with one person getting airlifted to Gulfcoast Medical Center after guns were drawn and shots fired.

“It did not surprise me because it happens all the time,” said Copp.

“You could be in the most posh place like I say, and still is just in the back of your mind,” said Ray Garcia, an avid in-person shopper.

Naples PD says there are no further threats and that it was an instance between two individuals, not a random act of violence.

“We face the reality that we could see this more and more,” said Robert Foley, an attorney and former FBI agent.

Foley worked for the FBI for 20 years.

“Deterrence has a high value, especially during the shopping season during Christmas, when you have a lot of people going to a single place, making it more attractive to someone who would desire to cause harm,” said Foley.

Places like malls, churches, and sports venues are considered soft targets. There is a difficulty in planning for all possibilities at Edison Mall and Miromar Outlets. However, you will find Lee County Sheriff’s Office Watch Towers in addition to cameras around the building.

“I think if you listen to everything that happens around you, you won’t leave your house,” said Kim Hinz, a holiday shopper.

Nevertheless, Hinz does keep her head on a swivel. She says she’s more fearful in a car with her friend Copp than in a mall. Foley’s message to shoppers was don’t be paranoid, just stay aware and identify two exit points when you go into a place.

“That way, if the shooter does come into the same location, you came into, you know, another way out,” said Foley.

If there isn’t an exit and you have to hide, stay hidden until the police get you.