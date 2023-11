Jonathan Cuevas, 19, mugshot. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Naples Police Department have arrested two people for a shooting at the Coastland Central Shopping Mall over the weekend, injuring one person.

Jonathan Cuevas, 19 and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday in connection with the isolated shooting.

NPD, Naples Fire Department and Collier EMS arrived at entrance five at the Coastland Mall at around 5 p.m., where it was discovered that Cuevas had shot the 16-year-old arrestee, NPD reports.

According to NPD, Cuevas drove back to his home after the shooting. When confronted by NPD, Cuevas claimed he was threatened by teenager and acted in self-defense.

Cuevas then told officers that the firearm used in the shooting could be found in the center console of his vehicle, where bullet holes were discovered.

NPD reported that Cuevas admitted to shooting twice from the driver’s seat of his car, through the front passenger side window at the 16-year-old.

An off-duty nurse witnessed the shooting and began to apply first aid to the injured teen to treat the gunshot wound. The shooting victim then told the nurse that he had tossed his firearm into the bushes after being shot, NPD reported.

The teen was later airlifted to and released from Gulf Coast Hospital. His mother then took him to Naples Police, where he later admitted ownership of the firearm discovered in the bushes.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and concealing a weapon. Cuevas was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.