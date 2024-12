Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent time helping kids pick out gifts for their families during the annual Shop with a Cop event.

The program is designed to give children a special Christmas that they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Kids walked out of the Port Charlotte Walmart with shopping carts full of toys and treats on Wednesday evening.

Dressed head to toe as one of Santa’s helpers was Sheriff Bill Prummel, who magically became Sheriff Bill Prumm-elf for the event.

“One of the most heartfelt things is you see a lot of these kids, they’re not here shopping for themselves; they are shopping for their families,” said Prummel.

“Well, I got some stuff for my brother. I got some Fanta because that is his favorite thing. I got him some candy. I got my Pop Pop this motorcycle because it’s his favorite thing,” said shopper Grayson Nash. “Well, it’s Christmas. It’s all about giving!”

The holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. The next Shop with a Cop dates are Dec. 10 and 11.

If you would like to sponsor a child’s Christmas, The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said you can contact their community affairs team to donate.