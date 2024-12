During the holidays, the spirit of giving takes center stage, and one local woman goes above and beyond.

Sonya Rodriguez, affectionately known as “Mama Sonya,” woke up early to ensure less fortunate children in Lee County have a merry Christmas.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan visited Iona to witness Mama Sonya’s generosity firsthand.

Families lined up in cars outside Buffy’s Paradise Salon, eagerly waiting to receive gifts for their children.

“Over 400 kids in Lee County; that ranges from Fort Myers Beach to wherever you’re from, Harlem Heights, anywhere you’re from,” Mama Sonya said.

The parking lot outside Buffy’s Paradise Salon in Iona was packed with gifts, wrapped tightly and stacked high to avoid falling off the tables.

“It takes a lot of people. We had at least 20 people coming to volunteer today,” said Armani Rodriguez, Sonya’s daughter.

Volunteers shared their admiration for Mama Sonya and her efforts.

“I’m always so touched when I see someone like Miss Sonya, who, like you said, is just, you know, regular Joe, trying to get along with everything in the world,” said volunteer Lorna Littrell. “But she’s taken all her time and effort to do this, and she’s passionate about it.”

Rebecca Link echoed the sentiment, saying, “There’s something about Sonya. When you meet her, the woman is full of love and she’s full of giving, and that’s what she does, and she inspires the people around her to do the same. You can see it.”

Mama Sonya explained why she dedicates herself to this labor of love.

“When they come up and they just want a hug, that does something to me because that feels better than any of this,” she said, holding back tears. “That’s better than any of this material stuff,” Mama Sonya continued. “When people say, ‘I love you,’ or you say, ‘I love you,’ and they… you can reciprocate love.”

Despite the exhausting effort, Mama Sonya’s love shone brightest as families received their gifts.

“This is who I am, and I’m a giver. This comes from the heart, everything to the glory of God. It’s not about me. We just love doing this. We just love this. I live for this,” she said.

Thanks to Mama Sonya, hundreds of children in Lee County will experience the magic of Christmas, and her community is grateful for the love she brings.