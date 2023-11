(file) Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks at a press conference on an SVU investigation, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Credit: WINK News

Parts of Alico Road are closed due to a concrete spill, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, all westbound lanes were shut down, Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it is affecting the area from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Royal Queen Boulevard.

The Department of Transportation is en route to the scene. 🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨



Please be advised all westbound lanes of Alico Road are currently shut down due to a concrete spill.



The Department of Transportation is in route.



All motorist are encouraged seek an alternate route, if possible. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) November 29, 2023

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.