James Jennings. CREDIT: THE CITY OF SANIBEL

The City of Sanibel is mourning the loss of a former council member who served the city for 14 years.

The City of Sanibel announced on Wednesday that James “Jim” Jennings had passed away.

Since the City of Sanibel began, Jennings held the second-longest tenure of any council member.

“Council Member Jennings brought more to our community than just his voice, ” said Mayor Richard Johnson. “Jim, as most of us knew him, was a leader on Sanibel in the development of relationships beyond our shores. He was known for helping others by finding common ground for all to consider and appreciate. Jim will be missed, but he continues to be appreciated for his service to our city and his love for Sanibel.”

Constructing the Community Park and funding and developing the Sanibel Recreation Center are just a a few of Jennings’ accomplishments.