Dozens show up opposing building height changes to Captiva

Dozens of people came to speak their minds in an effort to keep Captiva the way it is by keeping the barrier island’s building height.

WINK News has taken viewers step by step through the rebuilding process.

People are concerned about the height approval Lee County commissioners voted in favor of back in September. Many islanders think building taller and denser on Captiva will hurt the wildlife and community in several ways.

One look at Captiva, and you’ll notice no high-rise buildings, and there’s only one road to get you there and back.

“We love the island; then that’s why we bought the home, and after the hurricane, it’s like, our passion and our love of the islands just increased,” said Len Edgerly, a Sanibel resident.

Edgerly spoke out at Thursday morning’s meeting in support of the bill to protect Captiva by the creation of the Captiva Island Conservation Area.

“It just took such a blow, and now it’s coming back, and to hear this rumble of something that might be happening on the road that goes through us … it really scares me,” said Edgerly.

Forty-five people signed up to speak during public comment on the proposed bill. Over and over, people brought up their concerns for Captiva wildlife, the island’s capacity to handle an increase in traffic and building heights and density.

“Captiva is all about a small-scale community, small buildings, low density and complete, you know, integration with nature, and that’s what’s at risk here,” said Jay Brown, the president of the Captiva Community Panel.

The bill was made in response to the county’s efforts to increase building heights and density on Captiva.

“I had a conversation with South Seas; we’re gonna have a conversation with the city, the county, and also with Captiva,” said representative Adam Botana.

Botana is a sponsor of the bill.

“We believe the Conservation Act was done in Gasparilla. In the ’80s, this might be the next. The best way to prove this, again, we’re going to work with everybody,” said Botana.

And South Seas agrees with working together but wants to ensure they are prepared for the next storm.

“We’ll continue to abide by the comprehensive plan and zoning regulations and move through those processes with the county and want to do so in a public and transparent fashion and build back resilient,” said Noah Valenstein, a consultant for the South Seas Island Ownership Group.

While no decision was made, Edgerly left hopeful.

“I saw these folks listening. They were hanging on every word, and I think when people listen that closely to each other, the outcome is usually pretty good. Here’s hoping,” said Edgerly.

Representative Botana closed out Thursday’s discussion on the bill by saying they will work through it in the coming months.