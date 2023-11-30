Port Charlotte apartment building evacuated due to gas leak

A Port Charlotte apartment building had to be evacuated after a gas leak.

Charlotte County Fire Rescue responded to the Murdock Circle Apartments, Thursday afternoon.

Gas and power were shut off to the building so they could work on the leak.

The building had to be evacuated.

This was a precautionary evacuation until they could turn the gas off in case there was a spark while they were handling the leak. Other people in the surrounding buildings were asked to stay inside during the time of the leak.

Everyone was let back in around 5 p.m. after the leak was found.

The gas here is used for hot water heaters, dryers, and other sources of heat.

There were no reported injuries.