The 911 call from a man whose house went up in flames in Charlotte County has been released.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning on Willmington Boulevard. These 911 calls, released Thursday, give you an idea of how terrifying this was for him.

“My house is on fire,” said the victim.

“Just stay on the phone, OK … I have help coming to you,” said the 911 operator.

You can hear the relief in his voice when help finally arrived.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said a man inside the home was flown to the hospital and treated for burns.

It remains unknown whether it was the same man who called 911.